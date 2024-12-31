Best end of year sales on tech, home goods and more

The new year is here and with it, tons of brands are getting rid of their inventory which means sales, sales and sales. Check below for the best new year deals and sales, from top brands including Dyson, Saatva and more.

Best New Year deals and sales

Amazon: The e-tailer launched deals up to 40% , including discounts on appliances, tech, beauty and more.

Away: Save up to 50% off select bags and luggage.

Nolah: Get 35% off sitewide off all mattresses.

Dyson: Get up to $300 off popular vacuums and hair care products.

Helix Sleep: Get up to 25% off sitewide now on all mattresses and more, plus a free sleep bundle with your purchase.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off home decor, must-have furniture and bedding.

Solawave:35% off top-rated products including the Solawave wand.

Walmart: Shop end of year savings from $20 on tech, home and garden and more.

Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off sitewide while supplies last.

Shapermint: Get up to 70% off shaping essentials.

PlushBeds: Up to $1,250 off plus up to $600 in free accessories with your purchase.

HexClad: Shop pots and pans set for up to 41% off for a limited time.

Petco: Get up to 25% off on pet treats, accessories and more.

Saatva: Up to $1,000 off mattresses through the new year.

Home Depot: Snag end of year savings on gardening essentials, tools and more.

NYDJ: 50% off sitewide with promo code YES.

Roku: Get TVs and more heavily discounted on Walmart.

Halara: Snag end of year deals from just $10.

Everlane: Up to 70% off sitewide on apparel.

The Million Roses: 40% off sitewide for a limited time only.

Molton Brown: 35% off on limited items including top-rated bath and body products.

Brilliant Earth: Free diamond necklace with eligible purchases, use code DIAMOND.

Lego: Shop end of year deals on tons of top-rated Lego sets.

Windsor: 30% off sitewide on apparel, accessories and more.

Postcard Cabins: Get 25% off any stay through March with code STARRYNIGHTS.

Elysian Parfum: Get 20% off any order over $350.

Lovesac: Get up to 30% off sectionals for the new year.

