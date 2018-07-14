High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing

Crocs are apparently having a major fashion moment.The rubber waterproof clogs have been getting a few reinventions, and this time they are headed to new heights.For those of us who prefer a little lift, we present the high heeled croc.Called the Cyprus V heel, they consider the shoe a casual and comfy heel-wedge hybrid.Still waterproof, still rubber -- still Crocs.They are priced at $53, though some pairs are already surging on Amazon.The invention comes on the heels of the socks with Crocs, which really took off.------