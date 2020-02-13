Style & Fashion

KFC announces new chicken-inspired item: KFC Crocs Bucket Clog

First KFC wanted to spice up your living room with the 11 Herbs and Spices Fire Log, now they want to spice up your feet!

Now, the fried chicken chain has teamed up with footwear company, Crocs, for the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog.

It's a limited edition shoe designed to look like the classic KFC bucket of chicken. The top of the crocs are adorned with attachable charms that look and even smell like a real piece of chicken.

The charms are not edible, though!

The crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoeskfcchicken
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portion of Blackstone Avenue closed off after fatal crash
21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Show More
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops
'After Parkland' doc reflects on 2-year anniversary of shooting
More TOP STORIES News