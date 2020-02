KFC announces new chicken-inspired item: KFC Crocs Bucket Clog

First KFC wanted to spice up your living room with the 11 Herbs and Spices Fire Log , now they want to spice up your feet!Now, the fried chicken chain has teamed up with footwear company, Crocs, for the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog. It's a limited edition shoe designed to look like the classic KFC bucket of chicken. The top of the crocs are adorned with attachable charms that look and even smell like a real piece of chicken.The charms are not edible, though!The crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.