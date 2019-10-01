Style & Fashion

Levi's, Google launching denim 'smart' jackets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A high tech fashion trend is a sign of the times. Levi's and Google are launching new denim "smart" jackets.

Levi's is integrating Google's technology to revamp its iconic gear.

Here's how it works. A small electronic tab slips inside the sleeve. It allows you to leave your phone in your pocket and use the sleeve almost like a touch pad.

You can also answer calls, control your music and get directions by using hand gestures.

The jacket starts at about $200. You'll be able to get one this fall.
