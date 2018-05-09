STYLE & FASHION

Royal fashion: Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Shirleen Allicot reports on Meghan Markle's wedding dress for the Royal wedding.

NEW YORK CITY --
The royal wedding is less than two weeks away, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no doubt busy with final preps. On Meghan's to-do list: Show her wedding dress to the Queen, who has final approval.

And as for the dress designer, Good Morning America reports it looks like it's Ralph and Russo -- the same duo behind the black dress in her engagement photo.

So what can we expect when Meghan walks down the aisle? It's the million-dollar question for what's sure to be one pricey gown.

Avril Graham is the executive fashion and beauty editor at Harper's Bazaar, and she was a student in the crowd for Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding. She also covered Prince William and Kate's wedding, and she's returning to London for Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials. She is expecting a different dress this time around.

Meghan "can be much more eclectic, she can be a little more daring," Graham said.

However, the dress will still have to be appropriate for St. George's Chapel.

"Whilst it's not a full-blown Central London royal wedding, it will still be very royal," Graham said.

While we don't know what gown or what designer Meghan will wear, we do know a designer she will not wear.

"We've already heard that Victoria Beckham said she is going to the wedding, but she's not actually making the dress," Graham said.

The guests, the world, and the one who matters most -- Prince Harry -- will be watching on May 19.
