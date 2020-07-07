business

Fat Jack's in Clovis closes, but space won't stay empty for long

A popular burger spot in Clovis closed its doors, but there could soon be a similar restaurant to take over the grill.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular burger spot in Clovis closed its doors, but there could soon be a similar restaurant to take over the grill.

The operators of Fat Jack's on Shaw Avenue want out of their lease, the property owner said.

But someone is interested in taking over the business and offering the same type of food. The property owner expects the new tenants to sign papers within the next few weeks.

There's no official date for when the restaurant will reopen.
