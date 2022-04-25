11-year-old dies weeks after west central Fresno crash, officials say

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
The crash happened on April 1 on Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue.
Officers said the driver of a Dodge Ram traveling south on the highway did not see that traffic was stopped and crashed into two other vehicles.
After hitting the two cars, the Dodge slammed into a Toyota Corolla.
The Corolla had two adults and three children inside. All five were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Sheriff's officials said the 11-year-old died at the hospital on April 19.
The driver of the Dodge had minor injuries. Officers say he was not under the influence at the time of the crash