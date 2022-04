11-year-old dies weeks after west central Fresno crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 11-year-old girl died weeks after a multi-vehicle crash in west central Fresno , the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Monday.The crash happened on April 1 on Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue.Officers said the driver of a Dodge Ram traveling south on the highway did not see that traffic was stopped and crashed into two other vehicles.After hitting the two cars, the Dodge slammed into a Toyota Corolla.The Corolla had two adults and three children inside. All five were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Sheriff's officials said the 11-year-old died at the hospital on April 19.The driver of the Dodge had minor injuries. Officers say he was not under the influence at the time of the crash