fatal crash

11-year-old dies weeks after west central Fresno crash, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 children hospitalized after crash in west central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 11-year-old girl died weeks after a multi-vehicle crash in west central Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

The crash happened on April 1 on Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue.

Officers said the driver of a Dodge Ram traveling south on the highway did not see that traffic was stopped and crashed into two other vehicles.

After hitting the two cars, the Dodge slammed into a Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla had two adults and three children inside. All five were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Sheriff's officials said the 11-year-old died at the hospital on April 19.

The driver of the Dodge had minor injuries. Officers say he was not under the influence at the time of the crash

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralcar crashchild deathfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
DUI driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma
2 killed in Fresno after speeding DUI driver crashes into power pole
High-speed CHP chase ends with deadly crash in Kings County
TOP STORIES
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Man shot to death at northwest Fresno apartment complex
Thousands of nurses in Northern California go on strike
Mayors ask CA to extend funding for critical homeless programs
Boy shot in Exeter, police investigating
Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Show More
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
House fire sparked by unattended candle leaves 5 displaced
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Adventure Church vows to continue fight for Tower Theatre ownership
Man hospitalized after bar fight in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News