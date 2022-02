MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Madera County late Sunday night.It happened along a private dirt road east of Road 1, south of Avenue 21.Investigators say the 45-year-old driver made an unsafe turn and lost control of his Nissan. The vehicle flipped, and the man was thrown from the car.He was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.His 18-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.The crash is still under investigation.