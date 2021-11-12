fatal crash

19-year-old killed in Madera County crash, CHP says

Officers are working to determine what led up to the deadly crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for Visalia shooting, police searching for 2nd suspect

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have now identified the man who was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Madera County.

The coroner's office confirmed the victim as 19-year-old William Cody Sible from Coarsegold.

California Highway Patrol officers say just after 4 am was heading east on Road 415, just west of Highway 41, when the driver struck Sible in the eastbound lanes.

Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian may have been lying down in the roadway. We don't know if the pedestrian was hit prior to this caller who called 911, but accidentally hit the victim," said CHP Sgt. Taka Hiura.

The CHP says the driver has been cooperating.

Authorities shut down both directions of Road 415 for a few hours as they continued their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countypedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Medical staff dance on Clovis sidewalk to honor 'Dancing Doctor'
1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County crash
Hanford woman dies after being hit by truck
2 killed in car crash in Porterville, CHP says
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News