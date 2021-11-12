19-year-old killed in Madera County crash, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have now identified the man who was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Madera County.The coroner's office confirmed the victim as 19-year-old William Cody Sible from Coarsegold.California Highway Patrol officers say just after 4 am was heading east on Road 415, just west of Highway 41, when the driver struck Sible in the eastbound lanes.Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian may have been lying down in the roadway. We don't know if the pedestrian was hit prior to this caller who called 911, but accidentally hit the victim," said CHP Sgt. Taka Hiura.The CHP says the driver has been cooperating.Authorities shut down both directions of Road 415 for a few hours as they continued their investigation.