16-year-old passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has died following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 5:30 am near Elkhorn and Dickenson avenues in Riverdale.

Officers say a 26-year-old driver believed to be under the influence crashed a truck, causing their 16-year-old passenger to be ejected.

The teen died of their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Investigators say the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Two other passengers were in the car at the time of the crash, but it is unclear whether they were injured.

Crews are still working to reopen the roadway, so drivers should avoid the intersection.

