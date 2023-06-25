1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Merced County party shooting

One person has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a Merced County party.

A neighbor tells Action News the party was held at a vacant home and that gatherings have taken place several weekends in a row.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Sunset Drive and Washington Boulevard at about midnight.

One person was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second shooting victim was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Sunset Drive and Washington Boulevard were closed throughout the night but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

