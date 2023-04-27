16-year-old shot and killed at Fresno apartment complex identified

A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fresno on Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The teenager who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Fresno Tuesday night has been identified.

Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Jodien Brown.

The shooting happened around 6:00 pm in the area of Clark Street and Sussex Way.

Officers say there was some sort of argument that led to the shooting.

Brown was shot in the chest. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A 14-year-old was also shot multiple times in the lower body. Officers say he is recovering in the hospital.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.