Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID

He is not considered a close contact to President Joe Biden.
US in 'a different moment' but COVID-19 pandemic not over, Dr. Fauci says

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has only mild symptoms.

He is not considered a close contact to the president.

"Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," the NIH said in a statement.

Fauci was appointed to his post in 1984 but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic as a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19.

