FCC Applications for KFSN-TV

POST-FILING POSTING FOR KFSN-TV

On August 1, 2022, KFSN Television, LLC, licensee of KFSN-TV, Channel 30 (RF Channel 30) Fresno, California, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in KFSN-TV's public file.