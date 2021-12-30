Merced man arrested for threatening former US presidents, officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Merced grocery store employee is facing federal charges.Investigators say Kuachua Xiong threatened to kill former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with other politicians and public figures.He was stopped in Iowa last week after sheriff's deputies said he was speeding and driving aggressively.Authorities say Xiong had an AR-15 style rifle in the vehicle, along with boxes of ammunition, body armor, and medical kits.He allegedly admitted he was on his way to the White House with plans to kill people on his hit list.The Justice Department has now charged him with making threats against a former U.S. president.