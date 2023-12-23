Suspects wanted after field workers robbed at gunpoint in Tulare County, deputies say

EARLIMART, Calif. -- Deputies are searching for two suspects who robbed field workers at gunpoint in Tulare County on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 pm in an almond orchard just east of Earlimart.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says two armed suspects got out of a car and robbed the workers.

Investigators say they believe there was at least one other person inside the car with the suspects.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.