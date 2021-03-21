Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have died after a fiery crash in central Fresno.A 20-year-old man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that ended in tragedy.Investigators say a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy spotted Francisco Portillo driving a Black Chevy Camaro recklessly in the area of Highway 41 at McKinley Avenue around 11 PM Saturday.When the deputy tried pulling Portillo over -- He quickly sped up to 100 miles an hour on surface streets.Deputies called off the pursuit once he hit those dangerously high speeds.But when Portillo crossed through the intersection of Cedar and McKinley Avenues, he slammed into several cars, causing a massive chain-reaction crash."There were at least seven vehicles involved in the collision," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "Fresno Fire assisted in putting out the flames and extricating the victims."Three people died at the scene of the crash while three others, including Portillo, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.Police say Portillo and a woman who was inside the Chevy with him suffered major injuries.Investigators are still on scene this morning.The victims killed in this crash have not been identified.