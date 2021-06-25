2 motorcyclists airlifted after crash on I-5 near Los Banos, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman have been hospitalized with major injuries, after they were hit by a car while on their motorcycles Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 5 pm on Interstate 5 and Shields Ave. south of Los Banos.

Officers say a man in a Subaru was going north on I-5 north of Shields when he crossed the median for an unknown reason.

He then crashed with two motorcyclists head-on and both the man and woman were ejected.

The Subaru caught fire but the driver was able to escape with minor injuries.

Both motorcyclists suffered major injuries and were airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

An update on their conditions has not been provided.
