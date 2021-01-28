tree fall

Downed tree and power lines blocking northwest Fresno roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fallen tree and downed power lines are blocking a roadway in the Fig Garden area of northwest Fresno.

Authorities were called out to Van Ness and Indianapolis Avenues, where Christmas Tree Lane is normally held, around 6:00 am.

RELATED: Strong winds topple over several trees as storm moves into the Central Valley

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say part of the tree fell and brought down the lines. They added that it could be a while before crews can get the road cleared.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to find another route for their morning commute.

Click here for the latest road closures and chain controls in Central California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno northwestfresnotraffictree fall
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREE FALL
Strong winds topple over several trees as storm moves into the Central Valley
Fallen tree limb blocks Fresno County roadway, CHP says
Fallen tree blocks part of Fresno County roadway
40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More rain, snow pour over Central CA, Hwy 168 closed near Shaver Marina
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
4 displaced after fire damages central Fresno apartment
Show More
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Many Valley residents lose power as winter storm hits
Steady rain in the Valley puts a hold on harvesting
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
CDC does not recommend general public wear N95's, here's why
More TOP STORIES News