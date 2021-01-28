Downed tree and power lines blocking northwest Fresno roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fallen tree and downed power lines are blocking a roadway in the Fig Garden area of northwest Fresno.Authorities were called out to Van Ness and Indianapolis Avenues, where Christmas Tree Lane is normally held, around 6:00 am.Fresno County sheriff's deputies say part of the tree fell and brought down the lines. They added that it could be a while before crews can get the road cleared.Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to find another route for their morning commute.