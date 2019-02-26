7 On Your Side

PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze during bankruptcy proceedings

EMBED <>More Videos

Customers receiving energy saving rebates from PG&E suffered a rude surprise: their checks bounced.

By Randall Yip
Updated an hour ago
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Customers receiving energy-saving rebates from PG&E suffered a rude surprise: their checks bounced.

The bounced checks are tied into PG&E's bankruptcy. Experts said those with rebates coming would have nothing to worry about -- so what happened?

RELATED: PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy


Ruth Gardner has lived in her Redwood City home for more than 30 years. She's one of a handful of homeowners who reached out to 7 On Your Side after her PG&E rebate check bounced.

"They had estimated around $3,400. I thought they were estimating high, but I thought if I get something back, I would be happy," said Ruth.

The amount of the rebate for insulating her home and putting in energy-efficient heating and air, as well as a gas fireplace, turned out to actually be $4,100.

"Wow, that was my reaction. Cool," she recalled thinking at the time.

Everything was cool until that $4,100 check bounced. She has also assessed a $12 dollar return fee.

Others whose checks bounced had received rebates for buying an electric vehicle or putting in a solar heating system. Another customer received a refund check for an overpayment. Most of the bounced checks fell under PG&E's Energy Efficiency Rebates program.

"I happen to go to a neighbor's party down the street and told everybody what had happened, and they all suggested I call 7 On Your Side," said Ruth.
She did and we contacted PG&E. Ruth received immediate word she would get a new check.

RELATED: PG&E Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders

PG&E representative Tamar Sarkissian told us the utility's bank accounts were suspended as part of the reorganization. The freeze lasted just a few days and checks will be reissued if necessary. Bank fees would also be refunded in a form of a bill credit. Sarkissian apologized for the inconvenience.

"To have it resolved in one day I think is pretty fantastic. So it ended on a real high note," Ruth said.

Anyone still with a check issue can call PG&E customer care at 1-800-743-5000, Monday-Friday, 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, 8-6 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financeelectricenergyrefundpg esolar energy7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Scam uses real-looking airline email to steal personal info
Fremont man books room at Holiday Inn -- finds hotel isn't there
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
TOP STORIES
Detectives identify homicide victim found on side of road near Fowler
New law aims to increase penalties for porch pirates
Updated 3 hours ago
Thief caught on camera breaking into piano store, steals Mickey Mouse doll
Updated 3 hours ago
Video captures suspects involved in Ulta Beauty theft
Updated 3 hours ago
Police discover honey oil lab at Clovis home
Updated 3 hours ago
Homeless issues a priority for Fresno County Board of Supervisors candidates
Updated 3 hours ago
City officials work to protect businesses, historic buildings after Madera fire
Show More
Fresno chiropractor sentenced one year for sex crimes on female patients
Updated an hour ago
New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for CA drivers
Oakland man sentenced to 15.5 years for supporting ISIS
Updated an hour ago
UCSF Fresno receives more than $3 million grant
VIDEO: Firefighting toddler helps Fresno crews clean fire engine
More TOP STORIES News