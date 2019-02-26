PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze during bankruptcy proceedings

Updated an hour ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Customers receiving energy-saving rebates from PG&E suffered a rude surprise: their checks bounced.The bounced checks are tied into PG&E's bankruptcy. Experts said those with rebates coming would have nothing to worry about -- so what happened?Ruth Gardner has lived in her Redwood City home for more than 30 years. She's one of a handful of homeowners who reached out to 7 On Your Side after her PG&E rebate check bounced."They had estimated around $3,400. I thought they were estimating high, but I thought if I get something back, I would be happy," said Ruth.The amount of the rebate for insulating her home and putting in energy-efficient heating and air, as well as a gas fireplace, turned out to actually be $4,100."Wow, that was my reaction. Cool," she recalled thinking at the time.Everything was cool until that $4,100 check bounced. She has also assessed a $12 dollar return fee.Others whose checks bounced had received rebates for buying an electric vehicle or putting in a solar heating system. Another customer received a refund check for an overpayment. Most of the bounced checks fell under PG&E's Energy Efficiency Rebates program."I happen to go to a neighbor's party down the street and told everybody what had happened, and they all suggested I call 7 On Your Side," said Ruth.She did and we contacted PG&E. Ruth received immediate word she would get a new check.PG&E representative Tamar Sarkissian told us the utility's bank accounts were suspended as part of the reorganization. The freeze lasted just a few days and checks will be reissued if necessary. Bank fees would also be refunded in a form of a bill credit. Sarkissian apologized for the inconvenience."To have it resolved in one day I think is pretty fantastic. So it ended on a real high note," Ruth said.Anyone still with a check issue can call PG&E customer care at 1-800-743-5000, Monday-Friday, 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, 8-6 p.m.