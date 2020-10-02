coronavirus pandemic

Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Earlier, Dow and S&P futures dropped nearly 2%, but several hours later were trading 1.2% lower. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.


Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading today following an all day outage due to a technical failure.


MORE: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefinancial marketscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicmelania trumpfinancepresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
SPONSORED: Children First: Distance Learning
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Dine in a jungle at one of the best outdoor restaurants in NYC
Broadway fiddler, partner take music online during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Merced detectives hoping new tech can crack 2006 double murder
Fresno police auditor finds unreasonable force
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Sequoia National Park reopens to visitors
Local leaders answer Creek Fire recovery questions at community meeting
Show More
Enjoy the Big Fresno Fair's food and music from your car this year
Fresno County offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinic on Saturday
Creek Fire: Crews working to restore power, clean water to returning evacuees
Change air filters in your car, home to protect from smoke
Pumpkin patches operate in a new way during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News