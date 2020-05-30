Chowchilla golf course introduces scooters in place of carts

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golfers teed off by a slow pace of play now have a new way to speed up their game.At Pheasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla, players can cruise along in a Finn Scooter instead of a cart."We could play nine holes in about an hour because you go to your golf ball, I go to mine. See you on the green," says Gary Ramsden.The Finn Scooter was designed to increase the speed of play but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the company and the golf world found it to be on par with what today's environment requires."One of the stipulations for golfers to play is only one person can ride in the golf cart at a time," says Dan Bacci.Unless they live in the same household.Golf has become a game where social distance goes hand in hand with driving distance. Golfers here don't pick up the flagstick and you won't find any rakes in the bunker."This whole pandemic issue kind of brought this to the forefront and the single rider carts was one of the primary motivations," says Ramsden.The scooters are easy to maneuver."They're basically just an electric scooter that you sit on like a bike. You straddle your golf bag," says Bacci.They're not street legal but they look like a lot of fun to ride on a fairway.This ride may give us a glimpse into golf's future.The scooter may not shave strokes off your game but it can save you time.