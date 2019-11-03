Fire breaks out after shots fired at central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that may have caused a house fire in central Fresno late Saturday night.Officers say several gunshots hit a house on Webster Avenue and Thesta Street off of Olive Avenue just before midnight. While they investigated, smoke started coming from the area where some of the large-caliber bullets struck the home.Police cleared everyone out of the house. Firefighters say the flames were minor.No one was hurt, but officers say some of the bullets flew past sleeping children.