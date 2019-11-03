crime

Fire breaks out after shots fired at central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that may have caused a house fire in central Fresno late Saturday night.

Officers say several gunshots hit a house on Webster Avenue and Thesta Street off of Olive Avenue just before midnight. While they investigated, smoke started coming from the area where some of the large-caliber bullets struck the home.

Police cleared everyone out of the house. Firefighters say the flames were minor.

No one was hurt, but officers say some of the bullets flew past sleeping children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshots firedfirehouse firefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Kings County welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide
Fresno man arrested for brutally assaulting Clovis grandfather over parking spot
Teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina
Visalia men found with 200 pills, loaded gun, marijuana in vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings County welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide
3 arrested after car failure leaves robbery victim vulnerable, wrecker rescues him
Fresno State takes down Hawaii, 41-38, in walk-off win
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!
Show More
Packages of frozen fruit recalled due to Hepatitis A contamination
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
Fresno man arrested for brutally assaulting Clovis grandfather over parking spot
Man's body found in central Fresno canal
10 million marijuana plants seized from Kern County hemp fields
More TOP STORIES News