Fire burns apartment complex near Fresno State

A fire burned part of an apartment complex near Fresno State on Friday night. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno firefighters battled flames that erupted at an apartment complex near Fresno State.

The fire was reported at about 2 pm Friday on N 10th St near Roberts Avenue, not far from the corner of E Barstow Avenue and N Cedar Avenue.

It appears to have started on the patio of an apartment, but the cause is still under investigation.

RAW VIDEO: Fire burns apartment complex near Fresno State
RAW VIDEO - A fire burned part of an apartment complex near Fresno State on Friday night.


It destroyed two units, displacing 22 people.

Extra engines from Clovis had to be called out to help because of the high heat the firefighters had to work in.

Nobody was injured.

The Red Cross was called in to help residents find places to stay.
