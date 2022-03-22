Fire destroys house in Corcoran

BREAKING NEWS
CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in Corcoran early Monday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 2 am on Brokaw and Letts.
The flames consumed the home. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story.
