Crews are currently on scene of a barn and equipment fire on Avenue 328, west of Highway 99, just north of Goshen.The Tulare County Fire Department shared photos of the blaze.A unit from Kings County Fire is also teaming up to put a stop to the flames.At this time, there is no official word if there are any injuries, or how the blaze started.You are urged to choose a different route if you headed near this area.