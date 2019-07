FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters contained a 15-acre grass fire that damaged a vacant building near Visalia Sunday afternoon.Crews responded to the fire near State Route 99 and Avenue 280 at 1:35 p.m.Fire officials said three acres of the fire threatened some adjacent structures, but flames only spread to a vacant building. No one was injured.Law enforcement directed traffic as firefighters worked to contain the fire, officials said. The Visalia Municipal Airport has been advised of smoke in the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.