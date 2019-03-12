Fire crews investigating hazmat incident in Pixley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials situation in Pixley.It all began Monday morning when the CHP pulled over a box truck on Highway 99 in Pixley.They arrested the driver for DUI and had the truck towed to a tow yard.Later, it was determined that the truck was stolen from a company in Northern California. Tuesday morning workers from that company came to pick it up.But in the back of the truck, they saw a dozen containers and noticed a suspicious substance inside."And what they're doing is they're doing surveillance on the vehicle that the unknown substance is in and trying to determine what it is and trying to take samples so that they can better identify the substance," said Joe Rosa with the Tulare County Fire Department.Also here on the scene is the California Highway Patrol and Tulare County Environmental Health.Visalia's hazmat team, California Highway Patrol and Tulare County Environmental Health are aiding the investigation.Cedar Street from Oak to Stanford will remain closed.