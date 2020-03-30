house fire

Fire damages abandoned home in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County firefighters are battling a house fire in Sanger early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 5 am on Indianola and Jensen Avenues.

Officials say no one lived in the house, and gas was not connected inside.



The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

Sanger Police have closed off one lane of Jensen Avenue and Indianola is closed north of Jensen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Crews are expected to be on the scene for another couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
