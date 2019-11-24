Fire destroys home, investigators search for mysteriously missing resident

Fire destroyed a central Fresno home Sunday morning and firefighters are now looking for an arsonist.Flames over took the house on Hedges and Cedar at about 1 a.m.Firefighters got there fast, but couldn't go inside right away because of how much smoke and fire they found.Four people who live in the home said they knew how the fire started."They said that they saw somebody setting it on fire?" a reporter asked."Yeah, the folks that are over there to your right, they're the ones who called 911," said battalion chief Tony Escobedo, referring to the four survivors. "And matter of fact, when I arrived on scene I had three police officers with their weapons drawn making a search of this house and making entry."Firefighters knocked down the flames within half an hour, but even 90 minutes later, smoke still billowed from the broken window on the second story.Firefighters helped the four people who got out of the burning house go back inside to collect whatever belongings the flames didn't destroy, but not much was left.The Red Cross came to help them with food and somewhere temporary to stay.