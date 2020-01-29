Fresno FD: Electrical problem could be root of central Fresno duplex fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews are investigating what caused flames to ignite inside of a central Fresno duplex.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at the complex on Second near First and Clinton.

When they arrived, the flames had taken over one of the units.

Firefighters stopped the fire before it could spread to other units.

No one was inside when the fire broke out and there are no injuries.

One person who lives inside the home and their two pets have been displaced. They're getting help from the red cross.

Investigators say the origin of the fire could be an electrical problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralelectrical accidentapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News