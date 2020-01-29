Fresno FD: Electrical problem could be root of central Fresno duplex fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews are investigating what caused flames to ignite inside of a central Fresno duplex.The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at the complex on Second near First and Clinton.When they arrived, the flames had taken over one of the units.Firefighters stopped the fire before it could spread to other units.No one was inside when the fire broke out and there are no injuries.One person who lives inside the home and their two pets have been displaced. They're getting help from the red cross.Investigators say the origin of the fire could be an electrical problem.