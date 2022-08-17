WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 men found in Firebaugh with fire extinguishers with fentanyl inside, deputies say

KFSN logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Two previously convicted felons from Washington State are accused of trying to sell a deadly drug in Central California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two previously convicted felons from Washington State are accused of trying to sell a deadly drug in Central California.

Fresno County deputies arrested Brian Rangel and Martin Velazquez.

The pair were pulled over in Firebaugh and deputies say they found stolen guns.

Three fire extinguishers were also discovered and upon a closer look, deputies found each contained Fentanyl pills, totaling 15 pounds.

Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Fresno fentanyl