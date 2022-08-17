2 men found in Firebaugh with fire extinguishers with fentanyl inside, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two previously convicted felons from Washington State are accused of trying to sell a deadly drug in Central California.

Fresno County deputies arrested Brian Rangel and Martin Velazquez.

The pair were pulled over in Firebaugh and deputies say they found stolen guns.

Three fire extinguishers were also discovered and upon a closer look, deputies found each contained Fentanyl pills, totaling 15 pounds.

Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

