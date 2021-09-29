Crews stop multiple fires burning along Hwy 99 in central Fresno; arson suspected

5 fire crews are currently fighting multiple fires along Hwy 99 between Belmont & 180. Reports of suspected arson. CHP has been requested for traffic control. pic.twitter.com/gAg0HcMoEe — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 29, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters were able to stop several brush fires burning along Highway 99 in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.In a tweet, Fresno Fire officials said at least five crews fought the flames between Belmont Avenue and Highway 180.Officials say they've received reports that an arsonist may have started the fires, but no further information was provided.The California Highway Patrol was called to help control traffic.It's unclear if anyone was injured.