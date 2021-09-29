fire

Crews stop multiple fires burning along Hwy 99 in central Fresno; arson suspected

Officials say they've received reports that an arsonist may have started the fires, but no further information was provided.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters were able to stop several brush fires burning along Highway 99 in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, Fresno Fire officials said at least five crews fought the flames between Belmont Avenue and Highway 180.

Officials say they've received reports that an arsonist may have started the fires, but no further information was provided.



The California Highway Patrol was called to help control traffic.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Spirit Airlines jet engine ablaze after bird flies into it in NJ
Firefighters put out small fire at Fresno restaurant
Family identifies 5 killed in Merced County house fire
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at SoCal facility
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News