missing person

Firebaugh Police searching for at-risk, missing man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh Police are asking for the public's help to find an at-risk man last seen in November.

Investigators say family members last saw 47-year-old Oscar Sanchez at his home in Firebaugh on Nov. 30. He went on a walk that day but never returned.

Sanchez's family says he has a history of mental illness and is currently on several medications.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Firebaugh Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firebaughfresno countymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Authorities looking for at-risk missing elderly man in Madera County
Remains confirmed as UFC fighters' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard
3rd man may have helped Ala. kidnapping suspect flee to Florida: Police
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash
Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says
Show More
Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Shooting reported in Tulare County, investigation underway
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
Proposition to reduce excessive noise blocked by Fresno City Council
More TOP STORIES News