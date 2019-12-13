Firebaugh Police searching for at-risk, missing man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh Police are asking for the public's help to find an at-risk man last seen in November.Investigators say family members last saw 47-year-old Oscar Sanchez at his home in Firebaugh on Nov. 30. He went on a walk that day but never returned.Sanchez's family says he has a history of mental illness and is currently on several medications.If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Firebaugh Police Department.