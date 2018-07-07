Firefighters battling 50 acre fire in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Shocking video from ABC30 insider Letia McClarty shows a line of flames outside of a home in Madera.
The flames broke out just before 3:30 p.m. quickly burning 50 acres.
SCARY STUFF: Letia McClarty voluntarily leaving her home because of a fire burning in her backyard. The fire is in Madera County off Hwy 41 and Rd 204. Cal Fire Madera / Mariposa is responding. Wind is one of their biggest challenges. We have a photographer on his way now @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/hZMhGwxtBg— Cory James (@CoryABC30) July 7, 2018
Firefighters say strong winds pushed the flames. The fire is now 50-percent contained.
Several structures were threatened at one point but fire crews stopped the fire before any structures were destroyed.
Fire burning in Madera County off of hwy 41 and rd 204. It’s grown to 25 acres and burning close to several homes in the area. No evacuations issued as of yet. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/SDYXNa2usk— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 7, 2018