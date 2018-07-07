Firefighters battling 50 acre fire in Madera County

Shocking video from ABC30 insider Letia McClarty shows a line of flames outside of a home in Madera.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The flames broke out just before 3:30 p.m. quickly burning 50 acres.


Firefighters say strong winds pushed the flames. The fire is now 50-percent contained.

Several structures were threatened at one point but fire crews stopped the fire before any structures were destroyed.

