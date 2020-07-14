fire

Firefighters battling fire at vacant building in southeast Fresno

Crews received reports of smoke billowing from the roof of the building on Peach and Hamilton Avenues just before 7 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant building in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Crews received reports of smoke billowing from the roof of the building on Peach and Hamilton Avenues just before 7 a.m.

Officials say the first firefighters who arrived on the scene requested additional resources to douse the blaze.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
