Firefighters battling fire at vacant building in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant building in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.Crews received reports of smoke billowing from the roof of the building on Peach and Hamilton Avenues just before 7 a.m.Officials say the first firefighters who arrived on the scene requested additional resources to douse the blaze.