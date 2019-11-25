Firefighters battling green waste fire in southeast Fresno

#GreenIncident Firefighters are battling a large green waste fire at a green waste recycling facility located on North & Maple. Approx 100ft x 100ft pile of green waste. Crews are reporting exposures threatened but not involved. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/akrNvSsvjQ — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) November 25, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a large fire at a green waste recycling facility in southeast Fresno.CAL FIRE Fresno County firefighters responded to the building on East North Avenue and Maple Avenue Sunday afternoon.Officials say firefighters are working to keep the flames away from nearby buildings.The cause of the fire is under investigation.