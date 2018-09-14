Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4245007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A firefighter battling the largest wildfire in California history was killed last month when thousands of gallons of flame-suppressing liquid were dropped from a Boeing 747 mistakenly flying only 100 feet above the trees, according to an official report. (KGO-TV)