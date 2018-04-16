FRESNO

Firefighters say fire was 3rd one at abandoned home in Central Fresno

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Central Fresno. This is the third and final time the structure has caught fire at Fresno and Weldon.

Flames could be seen for miles around midnight as smoke billowed into the sky. Firefighters said winds helped fan the flames... Making it hard to put out the fire.

The building was boarded up with plexiglass over the windows before the fire started.

No one was hurt fighting the fire.
