EMBED >More News Videos SoCal Edison sent word to Assemblyman Jim Patterson's office that it would be granting the permit for the fireworks display at Shaver Lake this year.

EMBED >More News Videos AccuWeather has tips about how to stay safe around fireworks this summer.

Phantom Fireworks are warning of a possible fireworks shortage.The firework retailer is urging customers to shop early for their Fourth of July celebrations.Company officials say the fireworks industry is experiencing supply chain delays similar to many other industries.Fireworks sales soared last year as more families opted to stage their own shows amid the pandemic.