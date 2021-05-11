New hot fitness studio opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heat is on and the wheels are spinning inside one of the Valley's newest fitness studios."Hotworx is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio. What that means is we have saunas that you exercise in," said Jill Schwantes, Hotworx owner.The business located at Nees and Willow. Each sauna is recommended heated to 125 degrees."You're in the environment of the infrared, which is kind of the whole point. It's going to be hot. You know, we all live in the Central Valley and it's hot but because the sessions are so short. There's going to be a countdown and you're going to know you can do this," Schwantes said.Workouts are short because of the heat. There are 10 different routines to choose from, from cycling to yoga and more.The sessions are taught virtually and run throughout the day. Members sign up for a time slot through an app."Right now with where we are at in the county for the tier, we are at two people per sauna. So you can come in and workout, if you have a friend or family member that's also a Hotworx member, you guys could work out together," Schwantes said.The owners tell us they have cleaning solutions on hand and conduct their own protocols.The business has been a long time in the making.Schwantes saw the hot idea online and decided to bring it to the Valley."Our intention was to open our first location in March of 2020. Clearly, that did not happen, so we were a little delayed," Schwantes said.She believes health is important, especially during these times. The cost to join is $59.99 a month for now plus fees.After a year of waiting, the owners can't wait to be open. Hotworx is expected to have its soft opening Friday and Saturday.