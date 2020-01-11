New businesses set to open in Merced in 2020, including Five Below

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new store is coming to the North Valley.Five Below will be one of the shops moving into the former Sears building at the Merced Mall. The department store mostly sells merchandise for teenagers.The company just entered the California market within the past few years.The 94,000 square feet building is being divided up into about eight spaces. Five Below will take up about 8,300 square feet of the space. Burlington will also open inside the building.Both of those businesses are expected to open in March. The remaining retailers have not been announced.