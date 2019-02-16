FATAL CRASH

Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Five people were killed in a crash on northbound Highway 99 in Delano Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the crash came in just after 5 p.m. Officials reported a vehicle crashed into a tree near Cecil Avenue.

Witnesses tell CHP the vehicle had been moving erratically on the highway.

CHP says at least three of the victims were children -- exact ages are unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
