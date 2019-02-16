Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano

Five people were killed in a crash on northbound Highway 99 in Delano Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.Reports of the crash came in just after 5 p.m. Officials reported a vehicle crashed into a tree near Cecil Avenue.Witnesses tell CHP the vehicle had been moving erratically on the highway.CHP says at least three of the victims were children -- exact ages are unclear at this time.The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is underway.