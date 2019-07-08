Florida man falls off businesses' roof and onto car below

A Florida car dealership is searching for answers after a man was caught falling off the businesses' roof and on to a car below.

The incident was captured on surveillance video as the barefooted man lands squarely on his back before getting up and walking off.

Employees discovered what happened the next morning when they examined the lot and found one of their cars with a large dent.

The business has alerted authorities, but it's unclear if the man will face any criminal charges.
