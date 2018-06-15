DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. --Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.
Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department's Twitter account, two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night. It says a total of 10 riders were rescued. It says the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.
The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.
#DBFD Removing riders from rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/ilFDDeikra— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018