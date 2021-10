FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready to rock out at Fresno's Save Mart Center!The Foo Fighters are coming back to town this December as part of several stops along the West Coast.The show by the multi-Grammy award-winning performers will be on December 9 at 7:30 pm.Tickets start at just under $70 and go on sale this Friday at 10 am.Fan club members and Citi cardmembers will be eligible for pre-sale tickets.Everyone planning to attend will need to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.