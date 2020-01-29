The Happy Lemon comes to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business sure to quench your thirst just opened in Northeast Fresno. It's called Happy Lemon and you can find it on the southwest corner of Cedar and Herndon by Bad Bud's car wash.Happy Lemon is a shop that offers items such as milk teas, boba teas and smoothies. One of its most intriguing menu options is perhaps the iced tea topped with salted cheese.Owner, Mei Chen explains how it's made."The bottom part has to be all green tea, and then the top is salted cheese," Chen said. "Then a little bit of Matcha powder to make it not too sweet."The business already has a location in the bay area. It's open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.