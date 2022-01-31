Video shows vendor using fire extinguisher to vandalize California taco stand, 1 arrested

Based on the video posted to social media and tips from the community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that they were able to identify the suspect in this case, and arrested him at his house.
In the video that has since gone viral, a man is seen intentionally using a fire extinguisher to put out the cooking fire of a taco stand in Whittier, California.
"I said this guy was going to punch us because he was close to us," said Armando Martinez, an employee for Tacos la Guera. "Maybe he's going to want to hurt me. So I kept my distance and stayed back."
Martinez says the man first arrived in a truck and threatened them to leave. Thirty minutes later, he arrived again in a food truck and that's when the incident unfolded.
Tacos la Guera owner, Rocio Gascón, says that they had been scouting this area since last week and didn't see any vendors at this spot. That's why they set up at this location. Neighbors say the food truck has set up there in the past.
Gascón said no one was injured in the incident.