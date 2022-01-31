Video shows vendor using fire extinguisher to vandalize California taco stand, 1 arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made after food truck caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand

WHITTIER, Calif. -- Authorities have made an arrest after a food truck vendor was caught on video vandalizing a taco stand last week in Southern California.

Based on the video posted to social media and tips from the community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that they were able to identify the suspect in this case, and arrested him at his house.

In the video that has since gone viral, a man is seen intentionally using a fire extinguisher to put out the cooking fire of a taco stand in Whittier, California.

"I said this guy was going to punch us because he was close to us," said Armando Martinez, an employee for Tacos la Guera. "Maybe he's going to want to hurt me. So I kept my distance and stayed back."

Martinez says the man first arrived in a truck and threatened them to leave. Thirty minutes later, he arrived again in a food truck and that's when the incident unfolded.

Tacos la Guera owner, Rocio Gascón, says that they had been scouting this area since last week and didn't see any vendors at this spot. That's why they set up at this location. Neighbors say the food truck has set up there in the past.

Gascón said no one was injured in the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimefightsouthern california
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Big rig hauling pizza cheese crashes along Hwy 41 in Fresno County
Stockton firefighter shot while battling fire, police say
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia
2 men stabbed outside northeast Fresno bar
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
L.A. Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
Show More
Meet the Valley's biggest 49ers fans - The Niner Empire of Fresno
WATCH: Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
Miss City of Fresno working to help deaf and hard of hearing community
More TOP STORIES News