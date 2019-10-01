Food & Drink

Scientists crack avocado genetic code - could help fruit survive climate change

By ABC7.com staff
Scientists says they've mapped the DNA sequences of avocado - meaning future fruit can be modified to survive climate change.

Once scientists say they've cracked the genetic code of avocado, they can alter it. They would do that to help avocados survive higher temperatures and prolonged drought.

Of course, that would make them genetically-modified, which carries its own set of controversies.

Some environmental advocacy groups argue genetic alterations increase pesticide use.

You won't be able to find any genetically modified avocados in stores yet.

Once they've been designed, the trees themselves can take at least three years to mature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkguacamolednaavocadofruit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
Police find marijuana grow while responding to shots fired during domestic dispute
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
Show More
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
Family of 16-year-old boy killed in Hanford crash speaks out
Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
Deputies continue month-long search for missing Fresno man
START HERE: Fourth Democratic presidential debate, jury to decide in murder case involving ex-officer
More TOP STORIES News