Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.
Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.
Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.
Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.
Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.
